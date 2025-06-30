Mass protest erupts in Tbilisi - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mass protests in Georgia have continued for 214 consecutive days following the ruling Georgian Dream party's announcement to halt the country’s EU integration process.

On Sunday, demonstrators gathered at Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue — home to the national parliament — serving as the central protest site, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Similar demonstrations have also taken place in major cities across the country.

“The regime is not winning, and this is apparent by you still standing here. Our response to their actions can only be one – unity. There is no other answer,” former president Salome Zurabishvili told hundreds of protesters on Rustaveli Avenue.

Zurabishvili has led the coordinating effort of the opposition, which has been under strain of late due to disagreement on whether to contest or boycott the local elections.

News.Az