Massive blast near Panama Canal bridge sends cars fleeing - VIDEO

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A powerful explosion near a major bridge close to the Panama Canal has triggered panic, with dramatic footage showing vehicles speeding away from flames and thick smoke rising into the sky.

The blast, captured on camera, appears to have occurred near a key roadway linking areas around the canal, one of the world’s most important shipping routes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Videos circulating online show a sudden explosion followed by a large fire, as nearby drivers quickly reverse or accelerate away from the scene to escape the danger.

The cause of the blast has not yet been officially confirmed, and authorities are still assessing the situation.

The Panama Canal is a critical global trade artery, handling a significant portion of international maritime traffic. Any disruption in the surrounding infrastructure can have wider economic implications.

Officials have not yet released details on possible casualties or the extent of the damage.

Emergency services were reportedly dispatched to the area, and authorities are expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether the explosion was accidental or linked to another cause.

News.Az