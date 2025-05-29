Massive data breach exposes 200 million passwords from tech giants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 200 million passwords and login credentials have been compromised after cybercriminals stole data connected to some of the world’s largest technology firms.

Users of the likes of Facebook, Apple, Google, Netflix and Microsoft have been warned to change their passwords after a list of people’s login details was made available on a public database, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Data including usernames, email addresses, passwords and some financial data is believed to have been stolen using a malware called Infostealer. The malware infects individual devices and steals saved passwords and autofill data, emails and cookies.

Cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler revealed his discovery of a massive online database containing data from a host of tech firms, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, among others.

Fowler said he immediately contacted the hosting provider, who removed public access. He also checked the validity of the information by emailing many of the people listed, several of whom confirmed the records were valid.

News.Az