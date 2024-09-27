+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force carried out a powerful airstrike on Beirut, targeting what is believed to be the headquarters of the Hezbollah movement.

The strike was so destructive that an entire district in the Lebanese capital was literally wiped off the map, with six buildings destroyed and neighboring structures sustaining significant damage, News.Az reports.According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service, the target of the attack was Hezbollah’s main command post, where it is suspected that the movement’s Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, could have been located. Information about his fate remains unclear: Israeli sources claim that Nasrallah was at the site during the strike, while Saudi media report that he is alive and in a safe place.Final figures on the number of casualties have not yet been published, but it is already clear that dozens have been killed. Given that the airstrike hit a residential area, many of the victims are civilians, which could provoke another wave of condemnation from the international community.This strike once again highlighted the power of Israel’s intelligence and military systems. The IDF demonstrates the ability to carry out precision strikes, paralyzing Hezbollah's command. Remarkably, without conducting a ground operation, Israel was able to significantly undermine the group’s key structures.Hezbollah in Lebanon is currently unable to provide an adequate response to the massive air attacks. The group lacks air defense systems that could even partially disrupt Israel's air superiority. Maintaining secrecy under constant Israeli air raids is also becoming increasingly difficult.The question of how the situation might change in the event of an Israeli ground invasion remains open. So far, it seems that Hezbollah is facing serious difficulties and cannot provide adequate resistance, whereas Hamas in the Gaza Strip has proven to be a much more challenging opponent for Israel.The escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, amidst the ongoing crisis in the region, is causing concern in the international community. Only time will tell how these strikes will affect the balance of power in Lebanon and beyond.

News.Az