Master class held for heads of press services: MEDIA

The master class, organized for heads of press services with the support of the Media Analysis Center, the Heydar Aliyev Center, and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), wrapped up.

The master class was aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the press services’ activities. The master class program envisaged the organization of a professional press office, efficient response to inquiries from journalists, timely and accurate answers to their questions, and the organization of a professional website detailing all the information on the example of websites run by government agencies in the UK and US, psychology of persuasion and other relevant topics.

The master class, held between 1 and 3 November, featured sessions on the preparation of press releases and the development of social media initiatives. On the last day of the master class, the participants were awarded certificates.

