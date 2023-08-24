"MasterChef Türkiye" dedicates next edition of its famous TV program to Azerbaijan

The Turkish TV channel "TV8" with the support of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency has dedicated the next edition of its famous culinary competition "MasterChef Türkiye" program to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The shooting of the program took place in the “Highland Park” with the panoramic view of Baku city in the background and the teams preparing various dishes of Azerbaijan’s national cuisine.

The program highlighted numerous Azerbaijani dishes and cooking styles as well as fascinating landscapes of Baku and Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani edition of "MasterChef Türkiye" will be broadcast on the Turkish TV channel "TV8" at 21:00 Baku time on August 24.

News.Az