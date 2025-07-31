+ ↺ − 16 px

In a TV interview, former Florida MAGA Congressman Matt Gaetz alleged that former President Barack Obama was attempting to secure a third term through a Hillary Clinton-led administration during her 2016 presidential campaign.

Clinton won the popular vote but ultimately lost the election to President Donald Trump, who secured his victory through his win in the Electoral College, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

Gaetz made the comments during an appearance on the Newsmax show, Finnerty, when asked about Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s allegations that Obama directed the creation of a false intelligence assessment by James Clapper, his director of national intelligence, and John Brennan, his CIA director, in January 2017 to try to delegitimize Trump's incoming presidency.

Gabbard has been criticized for acting as a “weapon of mass distraction” for the Trump administration, keen to change the news cycle, having been rattled by fury from supporters over its handling of the Epstein files and the renewed interest in Trump’s long-term friendship with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The director of national intelligence is accused of trying to get back into the president’s good books over their public disagreement regarding Iran’s nuclear program and had “concocted these theories to do so,” according to Democratic Rep. Jason Crow.

News.Az