Mauricio Sulaiman: Azerbaijan is 166th country to join World Boxing Council

“Azerbaijan is the 166th country to join the World Boxing Council (WBC). The 55th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council has been successfully held in Ba

“Some months ago we requested Azerbaijan to hold the 55th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council in Baku. The world champion Vitali Klitschko played a vital role in this issue. I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for hosting such a momentous event in Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev received us and we had a warm meeting in Baku. The President of Azerbaijan instructed to establish the Professional Boxing Federation in the country. We expect a champion`s title from Azerbaijani boxers not later than three years,” Sulaiman said, AzerTag reports.

He noted that the 55th Annual Convention saw the discussion of a number of important issues and adoption of resolutions. The WBC President underlined that Baku will host a fight for a boxing champion`s title in 2018. Sulaiman said there are many professional boxers in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

