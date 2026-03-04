Mazda jumps to sixth in Russian car sales after fee change

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s Mazda has surged to sixth place in Russian car sales despite leaving the market in 2022, according to data from Autostat.

Mazda sold 4,871 vehicles in January–February 2026, up from just 338 in the same period last year. The boost comes after Russia raised scrappage fees for larger, powerful imported cars on December 1, making smaller models like Mazda’s CX-5 more appealing to buyers. The CX-5 became the top-selling imported car among vehicles with smaller engines, which qualify for lower scrappage charges, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mazda had previously exited Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and lost the right to reclaim its 50% stake in its Vladivostok joint venture. Tens of thousands of foreign-brand vehicles continue entering Russia via third countries, mainly China, without manufacturers’ direct involvement.

Overall Russian car sales rose 2.5% year-on-year in February to 80,027 units, with Toyota the only other non-Chinese, non-Russian, non-Belarusian brand in the top 10.

