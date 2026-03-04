Russia shifts attacks to water infrastructure in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has changed the focus of its mass strikes in Ukraine, targeting water infrastructure in major cities, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Analysts say the shift signals that Russia’s Winter 2025–2026 campaign on energy infrastructure failed to meet its goals.

ISW notes that Russian forces may apply lessons learned from prior strikes on energy systems to exploit vulnerabilities in older water networks, which, despite being Soviet-era, have critical weak points. Small-payload drones have proven capable of damaging such infrastructure under certain conditions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On the morning of March 4, Russian strike drones attacked the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, damaging a transport facility near a passenger train carriage and causing a fire. One person suffered light injuries.

Overnight, Ukraine faced 149 drone attacks from five directions, though air defense forces intercepted most. Russian forces also targeted Kryvyi Rih on March 2, igniting several fires in local enterprises.

News.Az