Measles outbreak grows in U.S. state of South Carolina

South Carolina has confirmed at least 88 new measles cases over the past five days, bringing the state’s total to 646 amid the ongoing outbreak, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Tuesday.

Currently, 538 people are in quarantine and 33 are in isolation, with the latest quarantine period set to end on February 23, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

At least 15 schools — including elementary, middle, and high schools — as well as two universities have students in quarantine, the DPH said.

Health officials also reported measles exposures at two supermarkets in the upstate region, advising anyone who may have been exposed, particularly those without immunity, to monitor for symptoms, which typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure.

Nationwide, 171 confirmed measles cases have been reported in 2026 as of January 13, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In 2025, the United States recorded 2,242 confirmed cases, the highest annual total since 1992.

