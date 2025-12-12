Yandex metrika counter

Measles outbreak risk in Sydney, health authorities warn

  • World
  • Share
Measles outbreak risk in Sydney, health authorities warn
Photo: Shutterstock

Health authorities in Sydney have issued a measles alert, warning residents to monitor for symptoms through the Christmas period following an active case in the community over nine days.

The infected individual had recently returned from South-East Asia, where multiple measles outbreaks are ongoing, and visited several locations across Sydney’s northwest and east, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

NSW Health confirmed the person was infectious while in the community. People who visited the listed locations during the specified dates and times are urged to watch for symptoms and seek medical advice if needed.

People who visited the following locations on the dates and times listed are urged to watch for symptoms and seek medical advice if they occur.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      