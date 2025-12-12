Measles outbreak risk in Sydney, health authorities warn

+ ↺ − 16 px

Health authorities in Sydney have issued a measles alert, warning residents to monitor for symptoms through the Christmas period following an active case in the community over nine days.

The infected individual had recently returned from South-East Asia, where multiple measles outbreaks are ongoing, and visited several locations across Sydney’s northwest and east, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

NSW Health confirmed the person was infectious while in the community. People who visited the listed locations during the specified dates and times are urged to watch for symptoms and seek medical advice if needed.

People who visited the following locations on the dates and times listed are urged to watch for symptoms and seek medical advice if they occur.

