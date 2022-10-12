Media Development Agency and Press Council ink memorandum of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the country’s Press Council signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The document was signed by Executive Director of MEDIA Ahmad Ismayilov and Chairman of the Press Council Rashad Majid on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The memorandum is aimed at establishing effective and mutually beneficial cooperation between the parties for the implementation of joint projects, ensuring media transparency, improving the professionalism of journalists and media literacy and coordinating other activities.

The document also envisages issues of increasing the prospects of international cooperation of the Azerbaijani media, taking measures to study the possibilities of applying foreign experience, and organizing joint projects, conferences, training, and seminars for this purpose.

News.Az