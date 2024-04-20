Media Development Agency issues statement regarding false media reports circulated in Armenia and several other countries

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued a statement regarding fake reports posted in the media resources of Armenia and a number of other foreign countries.

News.Az presents the statement: "Media resources of Armenia and a number of other foreign countries continue to circulate unsubstantiated and far-fetched information regarding the military use of Azerbaijan's territory against a third state.

The investigation conducted by the Media Development Agency concluded that this is disinformation by nature and forms part of systematic disinformation attacks against our country.

We consider the circulation of false information and unverified opinions that contradict the professionalism and international ethical values of the media as another failed attempt to cast a shadow on the international reputation of our country.

We urge media outlets and journalists to refrain from using inaccurate information from unknown sources, and take a principled stand against any manifestations of disinformation attacks aimed at our country."

News.Az