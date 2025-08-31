Media: Israeli aircraft carried out eight raids on Hezbollah targets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out at least eight raids on Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon this morning, News.Az repotrs citing the news portal Lebanon 24.

According to him, the Ali-Taher district in the vicinity of the city of Nabatiyeh, where the underground command post of Shiite units is located, was subjected to bombing.

As a result of the attack, the road surface on a section of the southern Kfar Tibnit-Hardali highway was damaged.

Information about airstrikes came from the settlements of Arab al-Salim, Arnun, Yahmur al-Shqif, Habbush, as well as from the mountainous areas of Jebel Reyhan and Iqlim al-Tufah, where underground shelters and ammunition depots of the movement's units are located. There is no information about the consequences of the strikes.

