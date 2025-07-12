MEDIA: Reports circulated under names of Azerbaijan’s defense and foreign ministers are fake

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of social media accounts have shared fake statements, allegedly made on behalf of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding the alleged downing of a Belarusian aircraft in Russian airspace, News.Az reports.

These statements were created using “deep fake” technologies and have no basis in reality.

These fake videos, generated with the use of artificial intelligence, are a blatant example of information manipulation aimed at misleading public opinion, according to a report by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“We urge the public to rely solely on information provided by official sources and to obtain the official position of the state from national news agencies and other professional media outlets.

We call on Azerbaijani citizens, journalists, and public activists to always take a principled stance against such incidents and to remain vigilant in an environment where false and deceptive content campaigns, as well as deep fake technology-driven content creation trends, are on the rise,” the Agency stressed.

News.Az