Medvedev: Russia, China threat to Greenland is ‘fiction’

Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has dismissed Western claims about a potential Russian or Chinese threat to Greenland, calling them fabricated narratives designed to justify Western political and military actions.

Medvedev said accusations that Russia or China pose a threat to Greenland are exaggerated and unfounded. According to him, such statements are being used by Western leaders to shape political messaging and influence global security discussions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Medvedev described the alleged threat as a “horror story,” arguing that it does not reflect real geopolitical intentions from Moscow or Beijing. He suggested that Western countries are using the narrative to support their own strategic decisions and policies.

The Russian official also warned that tensions around the issue could create challenges for unity within the transatlantic alliance. He indicated that disagreements over security threats and military strategy could increase pressure inside NATO.

At the same time, Medvedev suggested that the situation could still develop in a less confrontational direction. He said there remains a possibility that events could move toward a calmer scenario rather than escalating into military conflict or direct confrontation within the NATO bloc.

His comments come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Western countries, as well as growing global competition in strategically important regions. Greenland has drawn increasing international attention in recent years because of its location, natural resources, and importance for Arctic security and shipping routes.

The Arctic region has become more strategically significant as climate change opens new shipping lanes and increases access to natural resources. Several global powers, including the United States, Russia and China, have shown growing interest in the region, making it a key area of geopolitical competition.

Medvedev’s remarks highlight the continued divide between Russia and Western governments over security narratives and strategic priorities. Western countries have repeatedly expressed concerns about Russia’s military capabilities and China’s global expansion, while Russian officials often argue these concerns are politically motivated.

The interview reflects broader tensions shaping current global security discussions, particularly around NATO’s future strategy and the balance of power in key strategic regions such as the Arctic.

News.Az