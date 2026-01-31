Ukraine and NATO agree on cooperation priorities

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov met with NATO Senior Representative in Ukraine Patrick Turner and Lieutenant General Curtis Bazard, commander of NATO's Special Mission for Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine and commander of the Ukraine Security Assistance Group (NSATU/SAG-U), according to Ministry of Defense, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

Mykhailo Fedorov thanked NATO for its consistent support and effective coordination of critical defense assistance, particularly within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Pact, through which Ukraine receives the necessary ammunition for air defense.

The key priority now is to protect the sky, and to this end, Ukraine is transforming its "small" air defense system.