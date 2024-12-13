Medvedev says US wants Taiwan to be its outpost in East Asia
© Ekaterina Shtukina/TASS
The Anglo-Saxons have a long-term goal to declare Taiwan's independence under the Kosovo scenario so they could have an outpost in East Asia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an article in the International Affairs magazine, News.az reports citing TASS.
"For the long term, the Anglo-Saxons have set themselves a specific political goal to comprehensively reformat the ‘island identity.’ This would make it possible to erode the principle of one China, declare Taiwan's independence under the Kosovo scenario and undermine the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Next up would be to form an outpost in East Asia that would be formally dependent on the US," he wrote.
According to the official, the plan is "quite in line with Washington's aspirations to bring the Asia-Pacific region into NATO's orbit and pit states against each other."
Medvedev said that in order to achieve these goals, "the tools that are employed include manipulative language separation, the cultivation of local nationalism and the promotion of pro-Western values and ideas that are alien to Chinese traditional national culture." These tactics are similar to those that are used in Ukraine, according to the official.
Medvedev said the Anglo-Saxons, in addition to funneling arms into Taiwan, deliberately turn a blind eye to the efforts of Taiwan's administration aimed at the de-Sinification and Taiwanization of the island by implementing a policy of nurturing the so-called "Taiwanese identity" (or "Taiwanese self-consciousness") - the self-identification of its inhabitants as the Taiwanese detached from their roots, rather than the Chinese.
"What is being embedded into the collective consciousness of the island’s residents is the idea that, as a result of long historical processes, when the entire island or parts of it were under the rule of different forces (native tribes, the Spanish, the Dutch, various pirates and the Japanese), some new nation was born, and it is different from the main Chinese ethnos, the Han people," the official wrote.
According to Medvedev, there are efforts to back up this idea with various Taiwan-centric scientific concepts, such as the concept of the Taiwanese nation and its variations in the form of the theories of the Taiwanese nation by blood, Taiwanese nation by culture, the political and economic Taiwanese nation, a new rising nation, and a community of common destiny - all of which were first put forward in the early 2000s.
"The authors of these contrived theories seek to take the collective consciousness of the Taiwanese beyond the traditional Chineseness and impose on them a kind of non-Chineseness as a new national and civic identity," he said.
He also said that Chinese culture is cast as just one of many cultures on the island, which supposedly doesn’t form the core of Taiwanese cultural identity.
Ideological attack on the language
"The island’s advocates of separatism, instigated by American senators, congressmen and retired officials under the supervision of numerous NGOs from across the ocean, zealously defend the thesis that national identity is the sole basis for nation building and the existence of a country," Medvedev said.
Therefore, he went on to say, in order to sow discord, "strategic foes are doing their best to invent contrived distinctions."
"They pay serious attention to linguoconflictological levers, attempts to bend the 'living soul of the people' to their liking," the official said.
According to Medvedev, Washington, London and Brussels realize that language represents an important tool for maintaining traditions - which cement the bond between generations - a special social and cultural component and "a marker of political preferences."
"That is why the West deals an ideological blow against language as an element of civic solidarity. The goals are obvious: to provoke, acting from abroad, a crisis of self-identification and loss of historical memory and undermine the inherent values of our civilizations, such as justice, goodness, mercy, compassion, love. And most importantly, to replace them with the surrogate of the neoliberal agenda," he said.
He said the underlying reason for this is a persistent desire to destroy millennia-old algorithms of people's everyday lives.
"In order to hype up the made-up issue of the so-called Taiwanese language, Western forces are ready to latch on to differences in the writing of characters, minor changes in some lexemes and peculiarities of the South Ming dialect," the official wrote. "It is symbolic that the island’s authorities have to bend over backwards as they put the language at the service of politics."
The efforts of the current Taiwanese authorities to highlight the differences between the island’s and mainland languages look like an integral part of attempts to create a Taiwanese identity, according to Medvedev.
Another CIA and similarities with Ukraine
"A particularly destructive role in restraining China's development is played by the National Endowment for Democracy (designated undesirable in Russia). This dubious organization has long been engaged in subversive cognitive operations around the globe at the behest of its founders in the US Congress and is often referred to as a ‘second CIA,’" he said.
"After 1945, the island’s authorities intensively resorted to coercive de-Japanization and Sinification (the introduction of Guoyu instead of Taiyu) in the field of language policy, but since 2000 they have been trying, albeit without much success, to reverse course and replace the official Guoyu with the Taiwanese Taiyu," the official went on to say. "All this is painfully reminiscent of the language policy that was promulgated in Ukraine by Kravchuk, Kuchma, Yushchenko and Poroshenko after 1991."
According to Medvedev, the National Endowment for Democracy allocated more than $30 million between 2007 and 2015 toward supporting Ukrainian NGOs and what it called promoting civil society.
"During the 2013-2014 uprising in Ukraine, it funded the Mass Communications Institute to spread false narratives, and spent tens of millions of US dollars to foment ethnic strife in Ukraine through social media," the official wrote.
Historical memory
"Taiwan's certain ‘original’ linguistic traditions are by no means the only excuse used by Western neo-colonizers. The question of historical memory has not been left alone. Contrary to the official historiography of the PRC, which is based on the historical existence of Taiwan as one of the areas of Fujian Province, and since 1887 a separate province during the Qing dynasty (which is proof that Taiwan is a part of one China), Taiwanese ‘experts’ put the Qing Empire on a par with other foreign powers that exercised colonial rule over the island," Medvedev said.
The Anglo-Saxons, according to him, act in full compliance with the well-tested patterns of "perversion of history."
"Along the same lines, the administration of Lai Ching-te (the current head of Taiwan's administration - TASS) is building its falsifications with respect to UN General Assembly Resolution No. 2758 of 1971, which recognized the PRC government as the sole legitimate representative of China in the UN instead of the so-called Republic of China led by Chiang Kai-shek. However, proponents of separatism point out that the resolution contains no mention of the island and its political status, so it cannot be considered grounds for restricting the international personality of Taiwan, which, in turn, has the right to claim a seat in the UN and other intergovernmental organizations, and in the future become a part of the Western ‘democratic family,’" Medvedev wrote.
According to the official, Taipei's course finds support from the Anglo-Saxon states, which are "quite sly in their approach to the interpretation of the ‘one China’ principle."
"On the one hand, they recognize the exclusive authority of the PRC government to represent the country in the UN system. On the other hand, they encourage Taipei's efforts to obtain the right to participate in the activities of intergovernmental mechanisms such as WHO and ICAO," he said.
"Such false and tendentious allegations are a fairly frequent phenomenon. Among them are groundless Ukrainian wishes and dreams to deprive Russia of its seat in the UN Security Council," Medvedev continued.
He called for remembering the international legal consequences of the World War II, when "the return of Chinese territories occupied by Japan, including Taiwan, was settled and enshrined in a number of international legal acts, including the Potsdam Declaration of 1945, and as a result of the establishment of the PRC on October 1, 1949, it was given sovereign rights over the entire internationally recognized territory of the country, including Taiwan."
Anglo-Saxon schemes
"The British and Americans also resorted to the principle of 'divide and conquer' in the case of Hong Kong, which was reunited with China in 1997 after being the UK’s dependent territory for more than a century and a half," Medvedev said. "Support is given to "correct' research by pet scholars, which in every possible way promote the neo-colonialist ambitions of London and Washington."
"There are other examples in the history of the 20th century when external forces tried to reformat national identities for their own geopolitical purposes," the official wrote. "Japanese invaders purposefully tried to eradicate the Han language in the puppet state of Manchukuo. At the same time, they forced people to speak the Manchu language, which was hardly used at that time."
"These linguistic experiments had a very obvious political goal: to destroy the common fabric of China’s ideas and values and subject the population to total mankurtization. The Red Army and the Chinese patriots of the Communist Party of China put an end to this inhuman practice in 1945," he said. "These days, the schemes of separation have been prepared by the Anglo-Saxons for all who dissent from their aggressive interference in the internal affairs of countries around the world."
