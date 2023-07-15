Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev held trilateral meeting with President of European Council and Prime Minister of Armenia in Brussels (UPDATED)

President Ilham Aliyev held trilateral meeting with President of European Council and Prime Minister of Armenia in Brussels

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a trilateral meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, News.az reports.

A meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has kicked off in Brussels, News.az reports.


