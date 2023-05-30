Meeting with Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia of EU Council held at Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis

Chairman of the Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Samad Seyidov has met with visiting delegation of the Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST) of the Council of the European Union, News.az reports.

Touching upon the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, Samad Seyidov highlighted the importance Azerbaijan attaches to cooperation with the European Union.

Speaking about the cooperation established in the field of energy, Samad Seyidov emphasized the importance of the MoU on cooperation in the field of energy signed between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Furthermore, the chairman of the committee provided insight into the current situation in the region, as well as steps Azerbaijan takes to establish normal neighborly relations with Armenia and a peace treaty.

Speaking about the role of the international community, including the European Union and its institutions, in establishing peace in the South Caucasus, Samad Seyidov informed about Azerbaijan's efforts aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.

At the meeting, the Co-Chair of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Co-operation Committee Tural Ganjaliyev stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and the development of EU relations.

Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko hailed existing relations between Azerbaijan, highlighting the partnership in the field of reforms.

Pointing out the prospects of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, Chair of Working Group - Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST) Ciara O'Brien expressed confidence that peace and stability would be ensured in the region.

The sides exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-European Union partnership and regional issues.

