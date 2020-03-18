Mehriban Aliyeva appeals to Azerbaijani people in regard to coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has appealed to Azerbaijani people in regard to coronavirus.

"The world is facing a global challenge. As recently as one year ago most of us naively supposed that the era of the pandemic, i.e. the dangerous diseases that haven’t been known up to now and that claim human lives has been left in the past. We believed that the contemporary level of development of the biology science, the medicine, the pharmacy and the technologies including the level of the collective intellect of mankind have insured us against certain “surprises”. And the reality has turned up to be quite different. Nassem Taleb’s “Black swan” having aroused hot debates is ruling over the world. The writer has written in his famous book the following: “Everybody wants to protect himself from the threat. One of the methods is to assess and manage risks.... It is not important how much effort we make. It is impossible to precisely forecast any risk”, Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said in a statement, APA reports.

"There is plenty of information about what COVID 19 is today. The new virus and all the consequences of infection with it is the main global information trend in real time. Paradoxically, despite the abundance of information today there are more questions than answers.

WHO official statistics say: the number of people infected worldwide is 198,737, the deaths are 7,989, and 82,779 have recovered. The epidemic has been declared a pandemic and has affected 167 countries.

The undeniable conclusion is that the world was not ready for such a risk. Even the most developed states with multi-billion-dollar health budgets, with colossal scientific and intellectual potential, owning all the advanced technologies, could not withstand the spread of the epidemic.

Unprecedented measures are being taken, borders are being closed, and states are being isolated.

I believe and hope that common effort will certainly bear fruit. Humanity will overcome this challenge, cope and become stronger. I also want to believe that we will reflect and try to rethink simple truths. We are different, but we have one, common house. There is no one else’s misfortune. Pain and suffering have no limits.

Immunity to the virus will appear with the creation of a vaccine. Everyone should cultivate immunity to indifference in himself.

Dear compatriots!

In our country, all efforts are devoted to preventing worst-case scenarios. Mobilized and consolidated all state structures. From the first days, we work closely with WHO and take the recommendations of this organization very seriously.

The rapid spread of the epidemic, its transition to a pandemic complicates the development of a unified strategy and tactics for combating this disease. Research on the virus and disease is being conducted in parallel with the fight against them. Therefore, many recommendations are situational in nature, changing as the database expands. One thing is obvious - strict observance of precautionary measures, personal responsibility and organization are unconditional measures for the protection of oneself and others.

I express my gratitude to the WHO for close cooperation with the Azerbaijani state in the fight against the epidemic of coronavirus.

I urge all compatriots to show civic responsibility and strictly follow the recommendations and requirements of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

I ask everyone to take care of their elders. In the vast majority of infected people, the disease proceeds in a mild form and culminates in recovery. Particularly at risk are the elderly, those who suffer from chronic diseases, people with weakened immune systems. We, Azerbaijanis, have always been with particular care and respect for the older generation, we have protected them carefully. I am sure that in the current situation we will be even more careful. Carelessness is unacceptable today.

I want to express special gratitude to all those who are on the front line of the fight against infection - doctors, medical personnel, employees of various government agencies who are taking the necessary measures to protect the health and life of Azerbaijani citizens.

Dear friends!

I have no doubt that together we will overcome this serious challenge thanks to the best qualities of our great people. Such as strength of mind and courage, mercy and compassion, faith and love. I wish you good health and long life!

May the Almighty help everyone in this difficult time.

With prayers for everyone and with love,

your MEHRIBAN."

