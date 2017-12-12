Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan can also make achievements in Expo 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today met with Deputy Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes.

Mrs. Aliyeva recalled that a reception was held in November in Paris to introduce Baku`s bid to host Expo 2025, and noted with pleasure that Azerbaijan has been successfully cooperating with the Bureau International des Expositions in recent years, Trend reports.

Noting that Azerbaijan successfully participated in several international exhibitions, Mrs.Aliyeva emphasized the support of Kerkentzes for holding these exhibitions.

Saying that Baku is bidding to host Expo 2025, the first vice-president stressed the country's experience in this area. She noted that Baku has successfully hosted several international events in recent years. “Holding these events at the excellent level shows that our country can also make achievements in Expo 2025," she said.

Mrs. Aliyeva said that Baku`s bid to host Expo 2025 is supported by both government bodies, private organizations and residents. Mrs. Aliyeva underlined that theme “Developing human capital, building a better future”, which Azerbaijan proposed for the exhibition, is important to the world.

Noting that Kerkentzes visited Azerbaijan for the first time, Mrs.Aliyeva expressed confidence that his proposals and recommendations on Expo 2025 will be very beneficial for the country. She pointed out that next year Azerbaijan will receive an evaluation mission and present its report on the work done, and added that the visit of the deputy secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions to the country is of great importance in this regard.

Expressing his pleasure to be in Azerbaijan, Kerkentzes said the support of the Azerbaijani government, including First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the events related to Baku`s bid to host Expo 2025 testifies to the country's attaching importance to this project.

News.Az

News.Az