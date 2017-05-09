Mehriban Aliyeva conferred with highest award of International Gym Federation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted the International Federation of Gymnastics (IFG) Council meeting.

APA reports the meeting was attended by FIG president Morinari Watanabe and vice-presidents, members, presidents of gymnastics federations of the continents and FIG technical committee and other high-ranking officials.

Making speech in the event, Watanabe spoke about works that Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, and highly appreciated the Federation’s activity in terms of promotion and development of the gymnastics, construction of modern gymnastics arenas, care to sportsmen and coaches, organization of competitions.

Watanabe said the President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred with the highest award of the FIG for her merits in development of the gymnastics.

The Council, the second highest authority of the FIG, is elected by the FIG Congress and hold meetings once a year.

News.Az

