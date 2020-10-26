Yandex metrika counter

Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages and Gubadli city

Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages and Gubadli city

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

The post reads: “Several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadly districts and the city of Gubadly are liberated from the occupation! I convey my sincere congratulations on this occasion to our entire people! Gaining each new victory becomes possible thanks to the heroism, courage, boldness, bravery and staunchness of our soldiers. I am immensely grateful to each of them! May Almighty Lord bless our Army, our people, our Motherland and our President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan.”

