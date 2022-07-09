Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva posted on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, News.az reports.

"I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan and the Muslims of the world on the occasion of the Holy Sacrifice! I wish everyone good health, pleasant emotions, and long life! Let there be many bright and happy days in everyone's life! May Allah accept all the sacrifices made during these blessed holidays!"





News.Az