Mehriban Aliyeva – talented statesperson, outstanding personality - Altwaijri

The multifaceted activity of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shows how she cares for her country and her people, Director General of the Isla

“Aside from her state activities, Mehriban Aliyeva is conducting a grandiose public work by heading the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. A large number of scientific and educational, humanitarian and cultural, social and environmental projects have been implemented through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. This multifaceted activity shows how she cares for her country, her people, and their progress,” said Altwaijri, adding that she is no doubt a talented statesperson and an outstanding personality.

He pointed out that the role of Mehriban Aliyeva as the Chair of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Organizing Committee in holding the Games in Baku was very remarkable.

Thanks to the high-level organization of these Games, it became possible to gather young participants from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and ensure fair competition, which showed solidarity of Muslim countries, added Altwaijri.

“Also the event was another sign of Azerbaijan’s important role as a platform of peace, tolerance, and openness,” he said.

News.Az

