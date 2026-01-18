Meloni says U.S. tariff threats over Greenland are a mistake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on countries opposing his Greenland plan would be a “mistake,” adding that she has conveyed her position directly to him, News.Az reports, citing Euractiv.

“I believe introducing new sanctions at this time would be an error,” Meloni told reporters during a visit to Seoul.

“I spoke to Donald Trump a few hours ago and told him what I think, and I spoke to the NATO secretary general, who confirmed that NATO is beginning to work on this issue.”

However, the far-right prime minister – a Trump ally in Europe – sought to downplay the conflict, telling journalists “there has been a problem of understanding and communication” between Europe and the United States related to the Arctic island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 25% on all goods sent to the United States from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland over their objections to his moves.

Meloni said it was up to NATO to take an active role in the growing crisis.

“NATO is the place where we must try to organise together deterrents against interference that may be hostile in a territory that is clearly strategic, and I believe that the fact that NATO has begun to work on this is a good initiative,” she told reporters.

Meloni said that “from the American point of view, the message that had come from this side of the Atlantic was not clear”.

“It seems to me that the risk is that the initiatives of some European countries were interpreted as anti-American, which was clearly not the intention.”

Meloni did not specify to what exactly she was referring.

Trump claims the United States needs Greenland for its national security.

News.Az