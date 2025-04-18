Members of diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan visit Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan visited the city of Shusha, a “symbol” of Azerbaijani history and culture.

The diplomats were accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, briefed the diplomats on the history of the city, its state during the occupation, and the ongoing construction efforts here. He said that historical buildings, mosques, and monuments in Shusha were subjected to Armenian vandalism during the nearly 30-year-long occupation. Following the liberation of Shusha from occupation, large-scale reconstruction projects were initiated.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps became acquainted with the construction initiatives underway in Garabakh Street in Shusha. It was reported that a total of 10 buildings of various purposes are being constructed on this street within the public-private partnership projects. The buildings under construction include hotels, offices, and catering facilities.

The diplomatic reps then toured the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque. They were detailed about the history of the mosque, and were told that the restoration works on the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, a historical cultural monument, which was vandalized by Armenians during the occupation, had been completed.

During the trip, the diplomats also got acquainted with the conditions created in the first residential complex in Shusha. It was reported that the residential complex, the foundation of which was laid in 2021, was inaugurated on May 10, 2024. All houses were built in a beautiful architectural style - the traditional style of Shusha. The residential complex, consisting of twenty-three buildings, has all the conditions for the comfortable living of former Shusha residents.

