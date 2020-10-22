Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center send letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Oscar Ribas Reig, Prime Minister of Andorra 1982-1984, 1990-1994 and Moussa Mara, Prime Minister of Mali 2014-2015 have sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and suffered in the recent attack on the residential buildings in Ganja city, as well as hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. We condemn all wrongful actions that are targeted to civilians.

UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 should be urgently implemented, in the frame of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan accepted by UN.

Mr. President, at Nizami Ganjavi International Center our co-chairs Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Dr. Ismail Serageldin and Secretary General brought together internationally eminent personalities and scholars on a weekly base to web-conference on Nagorno-Karabakh and to have public awareness.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a family of friends of yours where we all care of each other.

Mr President, the assurances of our highest respect and consideration."

News.Az

