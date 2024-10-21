MemeFi Coin: Project surges in popularity with 20 million players in tap-to-earn game

The MemeFi project is gaining significant traction, with its tap-to-earn game attracting over 20 million players.

Available on Telegram, the game tasks users with defeating meme-themed enemies through rapid taps, rewarding them with virtual currency, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Players can enhance their earnings by purchasing upgrades, joining clans, and completing activities such as watching videos and sharing on social media.Success in battles, where players must tap into specific zones (head, neck, belly, and legs) in the correct order, results in virtual coins. With its engaging daily challenges, MemeFi has garnered a large, enthusiastic following.1-3-3-2-4- Head: one hit- Belly: one hit- Belly: one hit- Neck: one hit- Leg: one hitPlayers can use these daily codes for a chance to win more rewards as they progress through the game.Players can gain additional benefits by using the MemeFi Daily Combo Code or finding hidden YouTube Video Codes. After completing in-game tasks, players can enter these codes to claim MemeFi Coins, Energy Spins, and more.- Access MemeFi via the app or Telegram bot- Look for the "Daily Combo" feature- Complete tasks and enter the Daily Combo Code for rewards

News.Az