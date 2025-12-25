Memorial for AZAL crash victims unveiled in Grozny

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorial plaque honoring the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane crash on the Baku–Grozny route was unveiled at Heydar Aliyev Park in Grozny, Russia, on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Rahman Mustafayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia; Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC; Galas Taymaskhanov, head of the administration of the Chechen head and government; and other officials attended the ceremony, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Rzayev described the unveiling as a symbol of profound respect for the memory of those who lost their lives in the crash. He added that the commemoration serves as a reminder of the importance of peace, human life, and mutual trust between peoples.

The crash occurred on December 25, 2024, near Aktau, Kazakhstan, when Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2‑8432, en route from Baku to Grozny, was struck by a Russian air defence missile while approaching hte Chechen capital, forcing the plane to divert toward Kazakhstan, where it ultimately crashed.

Of the 67 people on board, 38 were killed and 29 were injured. The incident triggered months of diplomatic tension, with Russia initially denying responsibility. Russian President Vladimir Putin formally acknowledged Russian responsibility in October 2025 during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, pledging compensation to victims’ families and survivors.

News.Az