Azerbaijan commemorates one year since deadly AZAL plane crash

One year has passed since Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Flight J2-8243, an Embraer 190 flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed three kilometers from Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The aircraft departed Baku at 07:56 local time (UTC+03:56).

Preliminary investigation findings indicate that the plane was struck by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system while approaching Grozny. Electronic warfare measures employed by Russia disabled the Azerbaijani aircraft’s communications, causing it to disappear from radar over Russian airspace.

According to Russian sources, during the flight over Chechnya, Russian air defenses were attempting to counter an attack by Ukrainian drones, which resulted in damage to the Azerbaijani civilian aircraft.

Facing disorientation, air defense fire, and electronic interference, the crew decided to divert to Aktau, Kazakhstan. Thanks to the pilots’ efforts, the aircraft reached the city but was forced to make an emergency landing three kilometers from the airport.

A total of 67 people were on board — 62 passengers and five crew members. The crash claimed 38 lives and left 29 people injured. Among the deceased were the aircraft’s captain Igor Kshnyakin, first officer Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Khokuma Aliyeva. Two other flight attendants, Zulfugar Asadov and Aydan Rahimli, survived.

Following news of the crash, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev cut short his visit to Russia, where he had been scheduled to attend an informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, and returned to Baku. Upon his return, he held a meeting at the airport regarding the incident.

At President Aliyev’s direction, a State Commission led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov was established to investigate the causes of the crash. On the same day, the president issued a decree declaring December 26, 2024, a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

By presidential decree, the deceased crew members were posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, and President Aliyev attended their farewell ceremony. The surviving crew members were awarded the Rashadat (Valor) Order of the first degree.

On October 9, 2025, during a one-on-one meeting in Dushanbe, President Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the crash. Putin stated that the investigation was nearing completion, that Russia would take all necessary measures to provide compensation, and that the actions of all involved officials would be legally assessed.

News.Az