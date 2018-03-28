Memorial to victims of Khojaly genocide to be erected in Ankara

A memorial to victims of Khojaly genocide will be erected in Yenimahalle, a metropolitan district of Ankara, as part of collaboration between the Turkey Azerbaijan Association (TURKAZDER) and Yenimahalle Municipality.

The decision was made at a meeting of the members of TURKAZDER Board with chairman of Yenimahalle Municipality Fethi Yasar, AzVision reports.

The sides also discussed promotion of Azerbaijani realities in Turkey, organization of numerous events on the Khojaly genocide and the role of the Turkish municipalities in this process.

News.Az

