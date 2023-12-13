Memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev honored in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Embassy in the US arranged an event to commemorate National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The event participants first honored the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Azerbaijani martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland, by observing a minute of silence.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Khazar Ibrahim underscored the significance of the 20th anniversary of the passing of the Great Leader, as well as the year 2023. He then cited Azerbaijani President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, pointing out that the Great Leader’s goal had been to ensure the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Describing the Great Leader as the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, Khazar Ibrahim noted that thanks to the solid foundation laid by the national leader, Azerbaijan had reclaimed its full sovereignty.

The diplomat also highlighted the activity of the Azerbaijani communities, as well as Azerbaijani students studying and working abroad, including the US.

Additionally, Azerbaijani Military Attaché to the US Rustam Gozalov, underscored National Leader Heydar Aliyev's comprehensive approach, noting his meticulous care for various sectors, including the military. He emphasized the pivotal role played by the Great Leader in implementing significant reforms within the Azerbaijani Army, pointing out that it was during Heydar Aliyev's presidency that Azerbaijan established military cooperation with NATO and various other nations.

News.Az