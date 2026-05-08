Trump: A new peace deal for Iran, or "one big glow" for the Middle East

Trump: A new peace deal for Iran, or "one big glow" for the Middle East

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A new diplomatic push between Washington and Tehran is taking shape, with U.S. President Donald Trump claiming that a proposed agreement to end the Iran conflict is far more detailed than a simple outline.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said the U.S. offer includes wide-ranging conditions tied to Iran’s nuclear program and regional security concerns. He suggested that Tehran had shown willingness to comply with key demands, including stepping back from nuclear weapons development and handing over sensitive nuclear materials. However, Iranian media reports indicate that Tehran has not yet finalized its official response, and discussions are still ongoing through Pakistani mediation channels, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The U.S. president also insisted that a ceasefire remains in place despite recent tensions. Commenting on the situation, he said any breakdown would be immediately visible through renewed escalation, referencing the intensity of recent military activity.

According to Iranian state media, the situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz has stabilized after an exchange of fire involving U.S. and Iranian forces. The strait—one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints—briefly became a flashpoint as naval movements escalated. Iranian authorities reported no civilian casualties, though the situation has heightened regional anxiety.

Trump described earlier military strikes in dismissive terms, characterizing them as limited retaliatory actions rather than full-scale operations. He also claimed that U.S. forces intercepted attacks targeting American naval vessels passing through the strategic waterway.

Despite the recent calm, Trump warned that failure to reach a formal agreement could lead to a significant escalation. He suggested that any renewed confrontation would trigger a far stronger U.S. response, raising pressure on Tehran to conclude negotiations quickly.

The unfolding situation highlights a fragile moment in U.S.–Iran relations, where diplomacy and military signaling are advancing in parallel. While backchannel talks continue, the absence of a finalized agreement keeps the region on alert, particularly around one of the world’s most strategically sensitive maritime corridors.

News.Az