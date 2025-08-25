Mercedes-Benz pension trust to sell $346 million stake in Nissan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The pension trust of Mercedes-Benz Group plans to sell its roughly $346 million stake in Nissan Motor, according to a term sheet released Monday. The move adds pressure on the Japanese automaker’s share price, which has fallen about 24% since the start of 2025 amid U.S. tariffs, restructuring, and lower sales volumes.

The sale reflects investor concern over Nissan’s turnaround strategy, which includes shutting production at select plants in Japan and abroad to cut costs and restore profitability. The shares will be offered at 337.5–345 yen each, representing a discount of 4.96% to 7.02% from Monday’s closing price of 363 yen, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The transaction is scheduled to occur before the Tokyo Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, with settlement expected Thursday. Nissan and Mercedes-Benz did not immediately comment on the sale.

