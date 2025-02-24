Mercedes reveals 2025 F1 car, begins new era without Lewis Hamilton

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mercedes revealed their 2025 F1 car on Monday ahead of this week's pre-season testing in Bahrain, entering a new chapter without Lewis Hamilton.

The British-based team digitally launched the W16 days after unveiling its livery at Formula One's glitzy season launch in London, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

It marks the beginning of a new era for Mercedes following Hamilton's departure to Ferrari, with rookie Kimi Antonelli stepping up to replace the seven-time world champion as teammate to George Russell.

Valtteri Bottas will act as a reserve driver after previously racing for the team between 2017 and 2021.

Mercedes, who won eight consecutive constructors' titles from 2014, won four races in 2024, two each for Russell and Hamilton, the team's first victories since 2022.

But the car was inconsistent and Mercedes finished fourth in the constructors' championship behind McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull.

"It is going to be a highly competitive season," said team principal Toto Wolff. "We saw last year just how close the field was.

"You couldn't say race-to-race who would be at the front, and I expect this year to be even closer. We will have to be at our very best if we want to challenge for championships this season."

He added: "George has proven that he is one of the very best drivers on the grid, capable of competing for the drivers' championship if we can give him a car capable of doing so."

Russell, 27, said he was eager to take to the track, with pre-season testing taking place in Bahrain from Wednesday until Friday.

"I feel like last year was my strongest in F1," the British driver said.

"This coming season will be my seventh in the sport, and fourth with the works Mercedes team, and I'm working hard to improve year-on-year. As a team, we are incredibly motivated to improve on last season."

Italian Antonelli, 18, said he was excited to make his F1 debut.

"It is a great opportunity, and I am very thankful to everyone at Mercedes for the faith and trust they've placed in me," he said.

The opening race of the season, the Australian Grand Prix, takes place in Melbourne on March 16.

News.Az