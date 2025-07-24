Merz and Macron to hold intensive talks with Zelenskyy on anti-corruption reforms

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron plan to engage in “intensive discussions” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about anti-corruption reforms, as Ukraine navigates a critical phase in its bid for European Union membership.

German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius announced the joint initiative following a three-hour meeting between Merz and Macron in Germany on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“President Macron and the German Chancellor have agreed to conduct intensive discussions with the President of Ukraine regarding the fight against corruption,” Cornelius said. He emphasized that Ukraine is currently at a decisive moment on its path toward joining the EU.

Cornelius also noted that the two leaders had held a lengthy exchange on the military situation in Ukraine and on providing further defense support to Kyiv, but he declined to disclose specific details.

The announcement follows mounting international concern over recent political moves in Ukraine perceived as undermining its anti-corruption institutions. On the evening of July 23, Zelenskyy addressed the backlash, pledging to submit a draft law to safeguard the independence of these key agencies.

The G7 ambassadors welcomed Zelenskyy’s initiative and reaffirmed their support, offering assistance to help Ukraine restore trust and ensure the autonomy of its anti-graft bodies.

As Ukraine continues to face external aggression and internal reform challenges, the engagement of European leaders underscores the growing scrutiny of its domestic governance — especially as Kyiv seeks deeper integration with Western institutions.

