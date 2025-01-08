News.az
Anti-corruption
Zelenskyy signs law strengthening independence of anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies -
VIDEO
31 Jul 2025-16:59
Head of Ukraine’s asset recovery agency resigns amid major anti-corruption reform
30 Jul 2025-11:05
Zelenskyy reverses course on anti-corruption law after nationwide backlash
25 Jul 2025-12:12
Merz and Macron to hold intensive talks with Zelenskyy on anti-corruption reforms
24 Jul 2025-15:05
President Ilham Aliyev: Transforming the liberated lands into a space of progress is one of the main pillars of our state policy
20 May 2025-12:46
Anti-corruption protesters clash with Serbian police
16 May 2025-23:21
China pledges to strengthen anti-corruption in finance and energy
08 Jan 2025-18:33
