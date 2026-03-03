Merz warns Iran war is harming economies and hopes for swift end

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed support for the U.S.-Israeli action against Iran on Tuesday, but emphasized his hope for a swift resolution, citing the negative impact the conflict is having on the global economy.

"This is, of course, damaging our economies. This is true for the oil prices, and this is true for the gas prices as well. So that's the reason why we all hope that this war will come to an end as soon as possible," Merz told reporters as he met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



News.Az