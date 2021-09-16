Messi and PSG held by Brugge; City, Liverpool, Madrid win

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar lined up together in the near-perfect attack for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and still could not score or deliver a win in the Champions League, according to AP.

Though Messi saw a first-half shot strike the crossbar, he was later shown a yellow card for a foul and Mbappé went off because of an injured left ankle.

French forwards flourished elsewhere with Sébastien Haller scoring four for Ajax in a 5-1 rout at Sporting Lisbon and Christopher Nkunku netting all of Leipzig’s goals in a 6-3 loss to Manchester City.

The English clubs in action combined for two wins in matches involving 14 goals as Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-2 in the Italians’ return to the competition after a seven-season gap.

There was just one goal in the games involving the Madrid clubs, and Rodrygo’s 89th-minute strike won it for Real Madrid at Inter Milan. Atlético Madrid was held 0-0 at home to Porto.

News.Az