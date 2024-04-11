Meta introduces new artificial intelligence training chip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) training chip Wednesday that supports new generative AI products and services, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The US-based global tech firm said its next generation Meta Training and Inference Accelerator, called MTIA, is part of the company's growing investment in its AI infrastructure that will complement its existing and future AI infrastructure to deliver new and better experiences across products and services.

The company last year unveiled the MTIA v1, its first-generation AI inference accelerator that was designed in-house with Meta’s AI workloads.

"This new version of MTIA more than doubles the compute and memory bandwidth of our previous solution while maintaining our close tie-in to our workloads," it said in a statement.

"It is designed to efficiently serve the ranking and recommendation models that provide high-quality recommendations to users," it added.

News.Az