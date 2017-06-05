Metsamor NPP: For they sow the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind!

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az reprints the article of the specialist of the Metsamor NPP published on express.am website.

In recent years our mass media often raises an issue about the possibility of "preemptive strike" on infrastructure of Azerbaijan. By itself, the so-called "preemptive strike" against civilian targets has raised questions. Who or what does such a blow disarm? How do we plan to apply them to similar damage and at the same time say that we can reach Baku and the areas of oil, gas, mining and other vital economic facilities of AR? Do they threaten our armed forces? You will not get intelligible explanations to those questions of our strategists. In turn, the Azerbaijani side will surely give the answer to such statements and intentions. Do not forget that the army of Azerbaijan has modern weapons for attacks on targets on the territory of Armenia, including the Metsamor NPP. The inexperienced reader should first clarify the meaning of nuclear power plant and what are the risks entailed in their incompetent exploitation. Nuclear heat generated in a nuclear reactor is used to produce steam which rotates the turbine generator. The main causes of accidents at nuclear power plants can be a violation of the technological discipline by the operational station personnel, and deficiencies in its training, i.e. the "human factor". We have repeatedly raised the issue of risks to the environment and our neighbour countries by reason of the operation of outdated nuclear reactors at the Metsamor NPP. People affected by radiation sickness that occurs when the ionizing radiation effects the body in doses exceeding the maximum-rated, suffer the most.

I encourage readers to think about the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant when the half of Europe was affected by nuclear radiation after the accident. Terrain, water, atmosphere, flora and fauna were affected and the consequences of the pollution observed so far.

Here is what may happen today, in my estimation (and our military specialists), in case of defeat of the Metsamor NPP by means of the enemy:

- despite the lower power of a nuclear reactor of Metsamor NPP 815 MW against 3,000 MW of Chernobyl, we can talk about a "global crash", similar to what happened in 1986, when the infestation has affected the Ukraine and areas of Belarus, Russia, Poland, Norway and many other European countries, in which the wind has spread infection;

- the cloud will inevitably reach nearby towns and cross the state border of Armenia's neighboring countries.

Summing up, I want to reiterate our great strategists that before planning any action, you always have to think about the possible consequences and especially the counteracting of the opposite side.

“For they sow the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind!”

