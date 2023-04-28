Mexican Chamber of Deputies hosts event dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mexican-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group under the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico hosted a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov, Chairman of the Mexican-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group Alberto Via Viegas, group members, Turkish Ambassador to Mexico Ilhan Kemal Tug, chairperson and members of the Mexican-Turkish Interparliamentary Friendship Group, as well as local media representatives.

Ambassador Talibov informed the participants about the exceptional services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev for the Azerbaijani statehood and the progress of the Azerbaijani people during the Soviet period and in the years of the country’s independence. He spoke about the national leader’s invaluable role in preserving Azerbaijan’s independence and straightening the statehood. Ambassador Talibov pointed out that thanks to the world-scale projects initiated by Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan has managed to overcome the economic crisis and sharply decrease the poverty level.

Furthermore, he said that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor, which are the fruits of the Heydar Aliyev’s visionary policy, have completely reshaped the energy and transport maps of Europe. The diplomat stressed that thanks to the successful policy by President Ilham Aliyev, who continues the political course of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s reputation is growing day by day on a global scale, the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories has ended and Azerbaijan’s victory in the 2020 Patriotic War restored the country’s territorial integrity.

Addressing the meeting, Turkish Ambassador to Mexico Kemal Tug said that since the first years of his rule, Heydar Aliyev had attached great importance to the development of Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations and his wise saying “one nation, two states” is considered an example by both nations.

Praising Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional role in the development and achievements of present-day Azerbaijan, Alberto Via Viegas officially presented to the Azerbaijani side the statement adopted by the Mexican-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group regarding the 100th anniversary of the national leader.

Later on, a video depicting the life and activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was screened, and booklets prepared by the Mexican-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group were handed to the participants.

News.Az