Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' killed after visit from 'romantic partner'

Mexico's defense minister stated that the capture and death of one of the country's most notorious drug lords, "El Mencho," was triggered by a visit from his "romantic partner."

General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said information from a confidante of one of the crime boss's lovers helped officials quickly plan the raid at his hideout in Tapalpa, in the state of Jalisco, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"El Mencho", the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), whose real name was Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, was wounded in the operation to capture him on Sunday and later died in a helicopter while being flown to Mexico City.

The US had offered a reward of up to $15m (£11m) for information leading to his arrest.

The CJNG is known for trafficking large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into the US.

It was designated a foreign terrorist organisation by Donald Trump's administration in February 2025.

During the raid, cartel gunmen reportedly opened fire on security forces, before the fighting moved to a cabin complex in a wooded area, where the drug boss was wounded alongside two of his bodyguards.

The trio were transported by helicopter to Mexico City but "died on the way", general Trevilla said.

He said several rocket launchers were found with them, but the men were not able to use them.

Eight cartel members were killed in the raid, he said, while grenades, ammo and armoured vehicles were seized.

The operation sparked waves of violence across Mexico, as cartel members blocked roads, burned cars and carried out retaliatory attacks.

Mexico's security minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said 25 members of the National Guard had been killed in six separate cartel attacks, as well as an agent from the state prosecutor's office, a security guard and a woman he did not identify.

The crime boss's death triggered "27 cowardly attacks against authorities in Jalisco," Mr Garcia Harfuch said, ⁠adding that 30 cartel operatives were killed ​as well as one bystander. At least ​70 people have been arrested in seven states.

"We ​are closely monitoring for any kind of reaction ⁠or restructuring within the cartel that could lead to violence," he added.

