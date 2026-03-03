Cartel leader “El Mencho” buried in golden casket

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was buried Monday in a golden casket at a cemetery in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara, following his death in a military operation last week.

Dozens attended the funeral, carrying black umbrellas under the sun, as a band played traditional Mexican banda music. Security was tight, with a heavy military presence throughout the area, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Oseguera, known as “El Mencho” and sometimes called the “Lord of the Roosters,” was killed by the Mexican army during an operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco. According to his death certificate, he suffered multiple bullet wounds to the chest, abdomen, and legs. His body was autopsied in Mexico City before being returned to his family.

The cartel leader’s death triggered violent reprisals across at least 20 states, leaving more than 70 people dead. Authorities continue to pursue other high-ranking cartel members.

El Mencho’s funeral reflects the tradition of secrecy and mystique surrounding the deaths of Mexico’s drug lords. Supporters often turn these events into legend, with narcocorridos, ballads glorifying cartel figures, already appearing in the hours following his death.

