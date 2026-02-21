Trump to increase global tariffs to 15% from 10%
Source: BBC
President Donald Trump said he will increase the global 10% tariff he announced one day ago to 15%, in reaction to the US Supreme Court’s ruling that his mechanism for applying tariffs was illegal.
“I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” Trump said in a social-media post on Saturday, News.az reports.
Hours after the Supreme Court ruling on Friday, Trump imposed a 10% global tariff on foreign goods, moving to preserve his trade agenda.
By Faig Mahmudov