Trump to increase global tariffs to 15% from 10%

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump said he will increase the global 10% tariff he announced one day ago to 15%, in reaction to the US Supreme Court’s ruling that his mechanism for applying tariffs was illegal.

“I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” Trump said in a social-media post on Saturday, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES S. Korea to watch US moves after Trump tariff ruling

Trump open to limited Iran deal, military options remain

Serbia, Sweden urge citizens to leave Iran as Trump weighs strike

Tehran disputes US figures on Iran protest death toll

Hours after the Supreme Court ruling on Friday, Trump imposed a 10% global tariff on foreign goods, moving to preserve his trade agenda.

News.Az