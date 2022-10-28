Mexican media exposes Armenian lies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Excelsior, a leading Mexican newspaper, has published an interview with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov in response to Armenia’s slanderous allegations, the Embassy of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

In the interview, Ambassador Talibov first noted that Armenian Ambassador Armella Shakaryan tried to mislead Mexican readers by distorting the facts related to the conflict.

The diplomat said that Armenia had occupied 20 percent of the territories of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, the Armenian armed forces destroyed the Azerbaijani cities and villages during the occupation, Armenia buried mines in the territories of Azerbaijan even after the end of the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020, and two journalists were killed in a landmine explosion.

In his interview, Ambassador Talibov stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia by the end of this year, and for this, Armenia should give up baseless accusations and fulfill its obligations under the Trilateral Statement of 2020.

He also emphasized that Armenia has so far taken no measures to investigate the countless war crimes committed by Armenian armed forces, as well as the deadly missile attacks carried out on Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Barda and Tartar cities.

