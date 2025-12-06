Mexican peso to stay in decade-old range in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mexican peso is expected to trade in 2026 within the same 16.00–22.00 per U.S. dollar range it has occupied for the past decade.

Since July 2015, the peso has averaged 19.20 per dollar, briefly exceeding 22.00 during the 2020 COVID-19 peak. Analysts now forecast a modest 3.4% weakening to 18.92 in the next 12 months, keeping it near the center of the range, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Economists cite slower economic activity, weaker remittances, and potential divergence between Mexico’s central bank (Banxico) and the U.S. Federal Reserve as factors for a slight depreciation bias. Banxico is expected to continue gradual policy easing, while a divided Fed could limit U.S. rate cuts.

Year-to-date, the peso has gained 13.9%, aiming for a 12.5% annual rise—the strongest since 2023. For comparison, Brazil’s real is set to weaken slightly to 5.50 per dollar in one year after a 15.9% gain so far in 2025.

News.Az